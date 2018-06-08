‘LHH’: Stevie J Allegedly Calls Erica Mena’s Son, 11, A F*g & ‘Tried To Fight Her’ During Reunion Taping

Stevie J has reportedly been fired from ‘Love & Hip Hop’ after allegedly getting into a fight with co-star Erica Mena after calling her son a homophobic slur at the reunion taping on June 7. Get all the details here!

If you’re a fan of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, you know Stevie J and Erica Mena aren’t the best of friends. However, their ongoing beef came to a boiling point at the season 7 reunion taping on Thursday after Stevie allegedly called Erica’s son King Conde a f*ggot in response to a “low blow” she took at him, according to Bossip. Things got so heated between the two that Stevie had to be escorted out of the building for allegedly trying to assault Erica. After Stevie’s exit, Erica took to Instagram to speak on the incident and said “Stevie J is a b*tch, and he likes to fight girls.” Take a look at what else she had to say in the clip below!

While we aren’t certain what exactly led to their fight, Stevie has reportedly been fired from the show and has been banned from participating in future activities connected with the VH1 series, according to MTO News. This certainly isn’t a good look for Stevie as he’s had a lot going on in his life in the last few months. As we previously told you, Stevie J and his ex-wife Joseline Hernandez finally settled their nasty custody battle over their daughter Bonnie Bella.

Their dispute over Bonnie has raged on for at least a year, but they came to an agreement, which consists of Stevie having to pay Joseline $1,000 a month in child support. They also agreed to have joint physical custody with Joseline having primary. While we’re glad things turned out well for both parties, we’re sure Stevie’s fight with Erica is the last thing he needed on his plate.