Shakira and Maluma teamed up for the third time to release their newest song “Clandestino” Listen to the fun track here!

Shakira, 41, just released your new summer jam! She collaborated with Columbian singer Maluma for their latest single, “Clandestino,” which dropped on June 8. The track was written and produced by the duo along with Latin Grammy winner Édgar Barrera. The two hitmakers pretend to be secret lovers on the tune, with lyrics like, “Ours is illegal and I will not deny you/ That I pay the sentence for kissing you.”

“Clandestino” is the third song from Shakira and Maluma, following “Chantaje” and “Trap.” The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress is also currently in the midst of her European El Dorado tour, so it might not be too long before we hear the song performed live.

The European leg of her world tour had to be delayed until this year due to vocal chord strain. In Nov. 2017 she issued statements in English and Spanish on her Instagram accounts to explain the situation to her fans. “For the last five months I’ve been dedicated to preparing my El Dorado World Tour. However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career,” she wrote in a statement. Thankfully, it sounds like she’s all better! Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be jamming to “Clandestino” on repeat!