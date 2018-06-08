If you thought you saw fabulous fashion at the Met Gala, just wait until you see all the looks of the ladies promoting their Met Gala heist movie ‘Ocean’s 8’! See gorgeous gowns on Sandra, RiRi & more below.

Sandra Bullock STUNNED in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the New York City premiere on June 5. The dress, according to the brand was a “custom greige, silk chiffon gown embroidered in crystals and with a plunging neckline. Ostrich feathers line the neck and the open back of the gown inspired by the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 Collection.” SO GOOD. Cate Blanchett wore a sequined, embroidered suit by MISSONI. Rihanna wore a metallic Givenchy dress with Le Vian rings. She wore bold and dramatic makeup from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. Get her exact look right here!

Anne Hathaway wore a Jean-Paul Gaultier halter gown, and Mindy Kaling sizzled in Prabal Gurung. Mindy’s chic hairstyle was created by celebrity stylist Marc Mena using TRESemmé products. Hairstylist Chris McMillan also used TRESemmé for Sarah Paulson‘s cool, chic updo. She wore a neon green dress by Prada. Gorgeous! See all of the gorgeous gowns in this gallery here!

At a photocall in New York on May 22, the ladies looked equally gorgeous. Cate wore a purple suit, Sandra wore a green jumpsuit, and Anne wore wide-legged white pants with a peplum jacket. During CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April, the cast posed together on the carpet. Sandra and Sarah shined in sequins, while Cate, once again, looked gorgeous in a pantsuit. Mindy wore a black and white striped dress. See all the pictures of the cast promoting the movie in the gallery attached!