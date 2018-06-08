This is absolutely heartbreaking. A devastated Rose McGowan mourns the loss of her friend Anthony Bourdain after news broke he committed suicide in his hotel room in France.

Rose McGowan, 44, shared an emotional video of herself in tears as she urged people to seek help if they were depressed, following the suicide of her friend Anthony Bourdain. “To those considering suicide, please don’t. Please call for help because it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s not forever. And the world will not be better off without you,” Rose pleaded through a stream of tears. “Oh Asia Argento, you’ve been through so much. Anthony, why? Please call a suicide hotline. This will affect people across the globe because Bourdain was international. Please call.”

Rose called out her friend Asia, 42, who was dating Anthony, 61, at the time of his death. The two women have become close friends and allies after they spoke out about the sexual harassment and assault they endured at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. Rose expressed more of her thoughts in the caption of her video, writing, “Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.” She then shared several several suicide hotline numbers and wrote, “Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again.” Just four months ago, Anthony called Asia his “Shelter from the Storm.” She has yet to comment on his death.

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

News broke early this morning that Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide in his French hotel by his friend Eric Ripert, while he was on location filming for his CNN series Parts Unknown. In a statement, his CNN family said, “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255). They provide 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.