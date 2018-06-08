Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & GF Jen Harley Reportedly Get Into Physical Fight In Las Vegas

Things are heating up in Las Vegas! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley reportedly got into a physical altercation, where she showed up ‘unannounced’ in Vegas, where ‘Jersey Shore’ is filming!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley got into a physical altercation on Thursday, June 7, at the Las Vegas hotel where the cast is filming season 2, Us Weekly reports. The alleged fight occurred after Jen showed up to the hotel “unannounced.”

As for why the tumultuous couple went at it? — “Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source tells the mag. Ronnie and Jen welcomed a baby girl, Sky in April 2018. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

“When police got to the hotel, they couldn’t find Jen,” the insider says. “She left the hotel at that point. They are still trying to find her for questioning.” The source also added that spitting on someone in Las Vegas is considered a misdemeanor.

Ronnie and Jen broke up back in April, shortly after the birth of their daughter. They got into a public fight, which they aired on social media. After going back and forth, aiming insults at one another, the two appeared to get into a physical fight on Instagram Live. “Put your hands on me again! Put your f—king hands on me again, I dare you!” Ronnie yelled in the video, which was saved by fans before it was removed.

This news comes after Ronnie was involved in a screaming match unidentified person in Vegas. While filming in Sin City at a pool party at the Flamingo, Ronnie and the man almost came to blows before local security had to separate them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — starring Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley,DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Deena Nicole Cortese — recently began filming season two after scoring record-breaking ratings with its first season.