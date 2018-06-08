Morgan Evans Gushes Over Recording ‘Pure Love Songs’ For Kelsea Ballerini & Teases New Album

Being married to Kelsea Ballerini has given Morgan Evans some a-plus inspiration for his music! In this EXCLUSIVE interview, he dishes all about what we can expect from his new album!

Morgan Evans doesn’t know the exact release date of his new album just yet, but he does have a good idea about what kind of music we can expect! We caught up with the Australian country singer at the CMT Awards on June 6, and he admitted that his gorgeous wife, Kelsea Ballerini, inspired “a lot” of the new record — but there’s more to it than just romantic love songs for the 24-year-old.

“There are a few really pure love songs on there,” Morgan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the red carpet. “But there’s also songs about moving to America, across the world, and chasing some ridiculous dream of playing country music on the other side of the world. I also lost my manager of 10 years last year, which was just an incredibly sad time, so there’s songs inspired by that and all different parts of my life. And [Kelsea]’s been a huge part of that, and it’s been awesome.”

We got a taste of how Kelsea will inspire Morgan’s music when he released “I Do” at the end of 2017, just after their wedding. Morgan actually wrote the song when he and Kelsea were dating, but even at that time, he clearly knew she was THE ONE! Meanwhile, his current single, “Kiss Somebody,” is continuing to climb the charts and make a statement at country radio, and on June 8, he’ll release his new single, “Day Drunk,” which is his “first drinking song,” he told us excitedly!

As for an exact album release date, Morgan admitted, “We finished the whole record, and I’m not trying to hide a date from you, but I’m not exactly sure when it will be. It’ll be later this year, maybe in the fall. We’ll be announcing it in the next few weeks when we work out exactly what day it is.”