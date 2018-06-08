Malia Obama Sports Gorgeous Long Braids & Crop Top In NYC After Workout– PIC

New season, new hairstyle! Malia Obama has opted for shoulder-length box braids for the summer, and we are obsessed! See her makeover here!

While out and about in NYC on June 4, Malia Obama, 19, was photographed rocking a new hairdo. In the photos, the former First Daughter can be seen flaunting shoulder-length box braids in a half-up half-down style, and we are obsessed. The hairstyle is so cute and effortless, perfect for the summer! She kept her look super casual wearing a black crop top, leggings, and a denim jacket. She was also seen carrying a water bottle, so she may have been coming from the gym. Take a look at her braids below!

Making the style even cuter, Michelle Obama recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a similar braided hairstyle from her days at Princeton in the ’80s. We can assume Michelle was inspiration behind Malia’s look! Nevertheless, we’re loving the style. After graduating high school and moving out of the White House, Malia enrolled at Harvard University. However, she seems to be enjoying some time away from Massachusetts in the big apple. The only thing missing is her boyfriend Roy Farquharson.

As we previously told you, Malia and her beau met at Harvard where he’s currently a sophomore law student. The two began dating back in 2017 and made their relationship public when they were pictured kissing each other after a Harvard football game. How cute! It’s unclear what exactly Malia is up to NYC, but we have reason to believe she’ll be busy. Last summer, Malia completed an internship at disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s production company a year before his alleged sexual misconduct came to light. We’re sure she’ll be just as productive this time around!