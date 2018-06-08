‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Takes On ‘Naked And Afraid’: Is She Up For The Challenge?

From ‘Teen Mom’ to ‘Naked And Afraid’! Maci Bookout will officially take on the wild jungles of Nicaragua when she tries to survive 14 days without shelter, clothes and food on ‘Naked And Afraid on June 24!

Maci Bookout, 26, is headed to Nicaragua for what could be her most mental and physical challenge, ever! The reality star will trade her mom duties for the uninhabited jungles of South America for a special fan-episode of Discovery’s Naked And Afraid on June 24! She and her male counterpart, Justin Tuell, an ICU nurse, will attempt 14 days without food, water, shelter, and clothing in the middle of nowhere, testing their physical and mental strength. HollywoodLife.com has your first look at the star-studded episode! — WATCH HERE

The Naked and Afraid super-fan challenge joins together two complete strangers and super-fans of the show, lacking any primitive survival experience, to attempt their own 14-day challenge in the wild. The Teen Mom star will try and live in one of the harshest regions fan survivalists have ever faced. And, while the challenge is something many have failed early on, Maci is more than ready to rough it out in the jungle. “Being a mom prepares you for a situation like this, because the motherly instinct kicks in and gives me an edge,” Maci says in our EXCLUSIVE clip!

Maci and Justin share a mutual love for Naked and Afraid, but will their admiration for the series carry them through to the other side of a grueling 14-days? — “It’s gonna suck for sure, but, I’m not gonna quit,” Maci admits. We’ll have to wait and see about that!

Viewers can watch a sneak peek during NAKED AND AFRAID XL ALL-STARS this Sunday, June 10 at 10 PM ET/PT Be sure to check out our sneak peak (above), and tune-in for Maci’s episode on June 24!

Good luck, Maci!