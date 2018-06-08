LeBron James ‘Secretly Planning’ To Leave The Cavaliers: Where Does He Want To Play?

Word has it, LeBron James is already planning to leave Cleveland after the NBA Finals! Dying to know where he might end up? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Are you rooting for LeBron James, 33, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals!? Who isn’t!? A victory could play a decisive role in his possible future in Ohio. Unfortunately, with a 0 to 3 standing against the Golden State Warriors, they desperately need a win in Game 4 on Friday, June 8. However, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that King James has already decided to make the move to another team! “LeBron is already writing this season off and secretly planning his next move out of Cleveland,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In his pursuit of another championship, and to insure he will go down as the greatest to ever play the game, LeBron has been thinking about joining James Harden in Houston on the Rockets team.” Say it ain’t so!

The source added that this decision has everything to do with building a team that might be able to someday defeat the Golden State Warriors, who appear to be an unstoppable force this season. “He can’t talk about it until the season is over, but joining James and the Rockets team might give him the only chance at beating Steph [Curry] and the Warriors next season.” We gotta admit it, LeBron and James would be amazing to watch on the court together!

This new revelation arrives just a day after we learned that if LeBron were to stay in Cleveland (and it’s a big if considering our new reporting), he’d be shaking things up with the Cavs! “The talk of spring cleaning will be summer cleaning this off season,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “LeBron doesn’t like all the bickering and in fighting the team has had all season and he wants a fresh start.”

Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 6 p.m. PST on ABC.