Kylie Jenner Puts Post-Baby Abs On Display In Crop Top On Girls’ Day With BFF Jordyn Woods

It seems that Kylie Jenner loves to flash her flat tummy even more now that she’s a new mom. After months of hiding her belly she’s flaunting it for everyone to see!

Remember when Kylie Jenner, 20, was hiding her tummy from the world, in a desperate attempt to keep her pregnancy a secret? Well, ever since her baby Stormi Webster was born on February 1, she has been making up for lost time in a big way! On June 7, she was spotted out and about Calabasas hanging out with her BFF Jordyn Woods, 20. Naturally that meant wearing her version of mom jeans – tight and ripped – with a T-shirt, hiked up, under her boobs and tied into a knot to highlight her flat stomach.

The paparazzi snapped the two besties hanging out but the friends also shared highlights from their day on social media. Jordyn posted an Instagram photo of her posing with chopsticks at a restaurant. She captioned the pic, “Happy hour @kyliejenner.” Meanwhile, over on Kylie’s page, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a mirror selfie of them in a body-piercing parlor. The ladies were both showing off the piercings in their ears, but they didn’t note if they were new or not. In that photo Kylie showed off her toned midriff and her belly button.

Fans of the beauty mogul will know that she loves to flaunt her post-baby body. In May she rocked several revealing bikinis while on a romantic getaway with her baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, and their daughter Stormi in Turks & Caicos. Then there were those shots that she took with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, wearing skimpy swimwear as they promoted their KOURT X KYLIE beauty collaboration in a series of photos that she posted on Instagram on April 18. In fact, mere weeks after she gave birth, Kylie posted a March 10 mirror selfie with – of course – Jordyn. She captioned the photo of her wearing a crop top and showing off her post-baby belly, “Back at it again.” She hasn’t stopped since!