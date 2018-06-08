Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Plans To Spoil Kanye West In The Bedroom For His Birthday Revealed

Kanye West has been getting birthday love from Kim Kardashian, but his big day isn’t over yet! A source close to Kim told HL EXCLUSIVELY what sexy plans she has in store for Kanye!

Kim Kardashian has some seriously sexy plans for Kanye West for his 41st birthday, and it all has to do with lingerie. A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on their romantic evening that’s about to go down in the bedroom. “Kim has a special gift planned for Kanye tonight,” our source said. “Kim has Kanye’s favorite lingerie set aside to wear and is going to go all out tonight in the bedroom to make sure her man has a birthday gift he will never forget.”

When it comes down to it, Kim wants to show Kanye how much she cares for him after a year filled with ups and downs. “Kim is more in love with Kanye today than ever before and after a rough year, it is important for her to reinforce their connection and maintain their intimacy,” our source added.

And when it comes to knowing what Kanye likes, Kim is basically an expert now. “After years together, Kim knows just how to spoil Kanye and what he likes best,” our source added. “When all the kids are asleep tonight, after all the gifts are opened, the birthday cake is gone, and the candles are blown out, Kim is going to show Kanye how much she appreciates him and how much she loves her husband.”

Kim previously hopped on Twitter to wish Kanye a happy birthday, writing, ““Happy Birthday babe @kanyewest !!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you”.