Kate Spade’s Housekeeper Looks Shaken In 1st Pics Since She Tried To Save The Fashion Mogul

Kate Spade’s housekeeper Bella Cariaga was spotted on June 7 in New York City for the first time since Kate’s tragic suicide. See the photos here.

For Bella Cariaga, the unthinkable happened on June 5. The beloved housekeeper to the Spade family found Kate’s lifeless body on Tuesday and even attempted to save her. Now, just two days after Kate’s devastating suicide, Bella was seen for the first time in New York City. Looking extremely somber, Bella was photographed leaving Andy Spade’s apartment, according to The Daily Mail. The housekeeper tried to keep her head down in hopes of dodging reporters, and we can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is. As we previously told you, Bella was the one who made the 911 call before rushing down to get the superintendent to free Kate, who was hanging from a door knob. Unfortunately, it was too late. SEE THE PHOTOS OF BELLA HERE!

Bella and Kate were extremely close, and Kate even named a pair of shoes from her line after the housekeeper. Since Kate’s death, Bella’s son Mark Roldan revealed how distressed his mother was after finding Kate during an interview with The New York Post. “My mom was one of the people that found her. She is a little shaken, especially with trauma such as this. It just really hit our family, and I’m pretty sure the Spade family as well,” Mark said. “It was just really shocking to find out her best friend Kate Spade, and also a big influence in my life, just passed,” Mark continued.

While Kate’s death was completely unexpected, her husband Andy released a statement detailing the many struggles Kate was facing. “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” Andy said. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” Andy continued. We wish Kate’s family the best during this difficult time.