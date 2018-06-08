Kate Spade’s Funeral To Be Held In Her Hometown Of Kansas City With A NYC Memorial Later This Month

HollywoodLife has learned details about the location of Kate Spade’s funeral – and it won’t be in New York City. Here’s where the service will take place.

Fashion designer Kate Spade died of suicide on June 5, 2018 at the age of 55. To commemorate her life, her family has opted to host the funeral in the place where she was born and raised: Kansas City. Kate is known for her brand Kate Spade New York, so naturally there will also be a service in the Big Apple. “Kate’s funeral will be held in Kansas City later this month and they’ll do a memorial in NYC, too,” a source close to the Spade family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

On June 5, Kate was found hanging from a doorknob in her New York City apartment by her housekeeper. The cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging. “The Medical Examiner has made a determination regarding the death of Katherine Brosnahan, aka Kate Spade in Manhattan on June 5, 2018,”Aja Worthy-Davis of the New York Medical Examiner’s office said in a statement to Radar. “Cause: Hanging. Manner: Suicide.”

The designer is survived by her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, 55, and their daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13. The teenager was at school when her mother died, and her father reportedly picked her up later that day to deliver the news. Kate also allegedly left a suicide note addressed to her only child. “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” the note said, according TMZ.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).