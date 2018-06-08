Kat Von D Outrages Fans After She Confesses She Won’t Vaccinate Her Baby

Yikes! Pregnant Kat Von D is in hot water with fans after sharing on social media that she refuses to vaccinate her 1st child. Read her wild, lengthy message here!

It’s no secret Kat Von D, 36, has strong points of views on everything from feminism to animal rights, but even most of her fans aren’t on board with her latest declaration. Taking to Instagram on June 7, the makeup mogul ranted about “unsolicited” pregnancy advice, and at the same time, gave followers some insight into her stance on modern medicine. In short, it’s apparent Kat doesn’t trust it, as she revealed not only is she having a drug-free birth without a doctor present, but she also won’t vaccinate her child.

“If you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you — try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” Kat wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

While readers reacted to many elements of her statement, her anti-vaccination comment drew the most anger. One person wrote, “Do you question and rule out all of modern medicine then? Where does it stop? You don’t trust antibiotics? Ibuprofen?” Another said, “I was on board until you got to the ‘no vaccinations’ part. That is not a ‘my kid, my choice’ thing; you are actively putting other people at risk when you don’t vaccinate your child. Please talk to an actual medical professional about this!!”

However, as seemingly unpopular as the anti-vaccination movement is, Kat is not alone in refusing to vaccinate. In fact, infectious disease specialists warn this dangerous choice could threaten the health of the next generation. The CDC even advises that at as early as 2 months old, babies get their first round of vaccines — unless they are ill, have a chronic illness, or have suffered allergic reactions, in which case their doctor will plan a different approach or delay vaccinating.

Vaccines have saved thousands of children a year from many diseases, and if just one kid goes unvaccinated, they’re putting many children at risk. Dr. Pritish Tosh, MD, an infectious diseases specialist at the Mayo Clinic, told Daily Mail Online that while some anti-vaxxers can survive unscathed, that is largely because their peers are vaccinated.

“The unvaccinated people are amplifying the outbreak then allowing some who are unvaccinated to become sick,” Dr. Tosh said. “This has been seen more and more including on college campuses.” In addition to condemning vaccines, Kat also announced she’ll be having a natural birth — and she doesn’t care to hear any negative comments about it.

“I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices – actual research and educating myself will – which i am diligently doing,” she wrote. “This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey.” In addition, the makeup artist shared that even her own father “flipped out” when she told him she decided to “ditch” her doctor.