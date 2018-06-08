Kids See Ghosts: Kanye West & Kid Cudi Throw Epic Album Listening Party — Kim K & More Attend

Kanye West and Kid Cudi threw an epic bash in Hollywood to celebrate the release of their joint album as a duo, ‘Kids See Ghosts,’ on June 7, and tons of stars attended. See pics here!

The debut album from Kids See Ghosts, a rap duo formed by Kanye West and Kid Cudi, was released on June 8, and naturally, ‘Ye made sure that they celebrated the big day in style! One day before the album’s release, Yeezy sent out a mysterious message, inviting people to come to a parking lot in Hollywood. The guests were then taken to a mystery location in Santa Clarita, where they got to hang out, enjoy free food and drinks and more. The night culminated with ‘Ye and Cudi playing the album, Kids See Ghosts, in full for an excited crowd.

While there were plenty of average folk at this event, it was also crawling with celeb attendees. Naturally, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was there, Snapchatting away as she and her friends danced along to the music. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was among the group, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner. Also in attendance were hot new couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who posted a new PDA pic to Instagram afterward. Joshua Jackson, Pete Wentz, Travis Barker, Desiigner, Lena Waithe, and more were also there, according to Billboard.

The event was similar to the party Kanye threw for the release of his solo album, Ye, in Wyoming earlier this month. Videos from the party show Kanye and Kid Cudi jumping around a campfire as they played their new music. This album joins a string of new music rom Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music artists — up next, Teyana Taylor and Nas will be releasing their new records later this month.

MOS DEF x CUDI x KANYE 😭😭❤️❤️ this is too much #KidsSeeGhosts @TeamKanyeDaily pic.twitter.com/mBokmCP7Rm — Abdullah (@GOAAT) June 8, 2018

Kanye and Kid Cudi have worked together since ‘Ye helped discover the rapper back in 2008. Although they’ve collaborated on several songs throughout their careers, this is their first full joint project. Click through the gallery above to see pics from the night!