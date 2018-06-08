Kim Kardashian & Family Post Loving Messages To Kanye West On His Birthday

Happy birthday, Kanye! Ye’s family sent him sweet messages on social media to celebrate his big day, and they’re so loving! See posts from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and more KarJenners!

Kanye West is 41 years old! To celebrate his birthday, his family showered him with love and admiration — especially wife Kim Kardashian, 36. Kim hopped on social media early in the morning on June 8 to post a sweet message to her husband on both Twitter and Instagram: “Happy Birthday babe @ kanyewest !!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you”. Aww!

Kim’s message was attached to a cute pic of Kanye on his plane, holding their baby girl Chicago West in his lap. It’s clear how much Kim and Kanye absolutely adore each other. She’s supported him throughout the ups and downs of his career and life. Kanye recently experienced some mental health issues that resulted in him posting wild rants on Twitter and going on TMZ Live and saying some…controversial things, to say the least. But Kim was there by his side the entire time. Kris Jenner also posted some birthday love to her son-in-law: “Happy birthday to my son Kanye!! Thank you for being a constant inspiration, for being the most wonderful father, friend, husband and son. I am so blessed to have you in my life. # HappyBirthdayKanye # proudmama # love @ kanyewest”

Can we jump in on this Kanye birthday love, too? Happy birthday, Kanye!