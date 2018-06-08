Are Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher Trying To Get Pregnant? He Reveals She Has Baby Fever

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rogers may not even have their wedding planned yet, but one thing’s for sure — kids are definitely in the picture for the ‘Bachelorette’ couple! Jordan even told us exclusively JoJo has ‘baby fever!’

JoJo Fletcher, 27, and Jordan Rogers, 29, aren’t even married yet, but the former Bachelorette already has babies on the brain! Jordan even admitted his fiancée is totally going through a baby phase right now. “JoJo’s brother just had a kid, actually both her brother’s just had kids. So she’s all in that, ‘Oh my God, I love babies,’ everything,” Jordan shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at a Captain Morgan event, for which he’s an ambassador.

And while the sports commentator revealed he and JoJo aren’t feeling pressure to tie the knot, he did reveal JoJo’s anxious — at least on some level — to become a mom. “We’re not in a rush aside from the baby fever that she’s got right now,” Jordan told us when asked about wedding plans. But even still, it seems these two will go the traditional route and wait to start a family until after they say “I do.” Even JoJo and Jordan aren’t sure of when that’ll be though.

“We’re always talking about the wedding. We still don’t have a date yet,” Jordan revealed to us. “I think we’re being really realistic about it. We’re taking our time.” The winner of JoJo’s season went on to explain that while they felt ready to tie the knot as soon as the show ended, they wanted to make sure they truly knew each other. “It’s still hard. But you also realize that wait, we’re also getting to know each other. We’re figuring our lives out together,” Jordan said.

“There’s a lot of things that continue to fall into place that are really good,” the reality star continued. “The wedding’s going to be the next thing, but we don’t have a date yet. So that’s kind of where we’re at.” But just because wedding bells aren’t chiming YET, don’t think that means there’s trouble in paradise. “Our relationship’s never been better,” Jordan confirmed with us.