Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwight Engaged: See Pic Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Huge Ring

Congratulations are in order for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright — they’re engaged! See the sweet announcement and photo of her massive ring here.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married! It’s been quite a whirlwind few months for this couple, but it seems like their relationship is finally on solid ground, as she took to Instagram on June 7 to confirm the engagement news. “Omg omg!!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!” Brittany wrote, alongside a photo of her hand showing off the huge engagement ring. “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait until season 7 of Vanderpump Rules airs to see how the proposal went down. Meanwhile, Jax also posted the photo of the ring to Instagram, and gushed, “I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” He also confirmed in his caption that the two celebrated their exciting night at Neptune’s Net in Malibu.

Brittany and Jax began dating in 2015, but during an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired earlier this year, it was revealed that they had briefly broken up after he cheated on her. When the cameras weren’t rolling, though, they reconciled, and now, it looks like they’re more in love than ever!\

Brittany’s ring is a cushion cut halo design, which was created by celebrity jeweler, Kyle chan. “[He] knocked it out of the park on this ring,” Jax wrote. “I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why…flawless.”