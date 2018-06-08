An Expert Colorist Is Telling You How To Get Perfect, Sun-Kissed Strands This Summer

Whether you’re spending summer in the shade or in the sand, there’s no reason why you can’t get the sunny summer hairstyle of your dreams! We’ll tell you just what to ask for at the salon with expert tips from a colorist!

When the weather gets brighter, so should your blonde hair! Don’t let celebs be the only ones getting magical summer makeovers — there’s no reason why you can’t have a hairstyle suited for the stars this season. Just take it from colorist Joanna Pinto at Pierre Michel salon in New York City. She gave our HL girl Leilah a hairdo do-over, and she’s here to tell us just how to copy it. “I just wanted to add a touch a brightness,” she told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “I did a combo of chunky highlights with slices to get this look. Due to her old color, her ends were already lighter to begin with, so after the highlights, we did a little painting on her tips just to brighten them up, without having to over-process them.”

Wondering what that means for you exactly? We’ve got ya covered. Just ask your stylist for “bright defined highlights with even brighter tips” when you go get it done. It’s that simple! Unfortunately, keeping highlights looking fresh can be even more challenging than coloring them in the first place. That’s why you have to make sure you’re just as diligent in your hair care as your stylist was in applying the color. Deal? “Always use shampoos and conditioners that are made for color-treated hair or sulfate-free ones,” Joanna explained. “I also always recommend to my highlighted clients that they do conditioning treatments at home to bring back moisture to the hair. The hair needs a condition treatment to keep it looking and feeling great.” She recommends purple shampoo as well to keep the highlights from getting too yellow — yes, that’s a thing.

But just because this color and care will leave your locks looking sun-kissed, that doesn’t mean spending more time under its rays will help your hair. In fact, too much sun exposure, as well as salt and chlorine, can actually damage it, according to Joanna. We know, we know, that isn’t exactly the recipe for a perfect summer, but hey! It’s all about moderation, right?