Laurie Strode, a.k.a. Jamie Lee Curtis, is back. The horror icon is going head-to-head with deranged killer Michael Myers in the latest movie in the ‘Halloween’ franchise. Will Laurie put Michael six feet under?

Michael Myers is still alive after four decades and still wants Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) dead more than ever. He’s been locked up since his bloody rampage on Halloween in 1978. When a British documentary team comes to the prison to do some investigating, they taunt the killer by showing him his mask. This sparks a new hunger within Michael. He manages to escape and goes after Laurie, the only person left alive after his murder spree. Even though 40 years have passed, Laurie is plagued with thoughts about Michael. She’s been waiting for him. She wants to kill him, but at what price?

Laurie now has a daughter and a granddaughter, who stresses that Laurie is not Michael’s sister. That’s just a myth. “Do you know that I pray every night that he would escape?” she tells someone in the trailer. When the man asks why, she replies, “So I can kill him.” This is their final confrontation, and it’s going to be a damn good one. This movie is going to scare the sh*t out of you. In one trailer scene, Michael corners a journalist in the bathroom and drops someone’s bloody teeth in front of her. He then grabs her and likely kills her.

Michael returns for another round of kills on Halloween night. He’s been waiting for this moment for 40 years. He’s been waiting for Laurie. And he’s going to spill blood until he gets what he wants. HollywoodLife was at CinemaCon and saw the trailer weeks before anyone else, and we’ve been shook ever since. Halloween is a direct sequel to the 1978 original.Yes, this means that this movie is disregarding the continuity of the previous sequels. The film also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, and Omar J. Dorsey. Halloween will hit theaters on Oct. 19.