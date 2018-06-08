Priyanka Chopra, Kourtney Kardashian & More Gorgeous ‘Older’ Stars Dating Young Guys

Love is love! These sexy stars fell in love with younger guys and we’re totally here for it! Check out these 8 couples who prove that age doesn’t matter.

Sometimes you just can’t help who you fall for! This certainly rang true for these 8 celebrity couples, but hey, we’re rooting for them! Recently actress Priyanka Chopra, 35, has been spotted out on date nights with Nick Jonas, 25. The two first sparked dating rumors as they attended a Dodgers game together on May 24th. They also attended the 2017 Met Gala together… but “just as friends”. Since then, they were seen out on a romantic date night last week on June 2nd, and shared plenty of PDA! The two looks so cute together, we hope they’re in it for the long hall!

Of course we have to talk about reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her handsome beau Younes Bendjima, 25, and they’re adorable romance! The two have been dating for a year and a half already, and they’ve shared plenty of special moments together. Despite their 14 year age difference, Kourtney has welcomed Younes into her family — making sure he spends tons of quality time with her kids, and the rest of the Kardashian clan. The pair love going on lavish vacations together, their most recent one being a birthday getaway for Kourtney’s 39th in a fancy airstream trailer in Malibu!

Speaking of Kardashian romances, momager Kris Jenner, 62, has been in a relationship with a younger man for over three years! That’s right — Kris’s relationship with Corey Gamble, 37, is still going strong! Corey is definitely part of the Kardashian family now. He attends all their major events, vacations, and is even on the show — who would’ve thought! Despite their 25 year age difference, Corey has been by Kris’ side the past three years and it appears he wouldn’t have it any other way — cute!

