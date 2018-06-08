9 Stars Who Used Emojis To Cover Up Topless Pics: Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, & More

Kendall Jenner recently posted a sexy topless selfie of herself hiding her nipples behind two ice cream emojis! Check out all the stars who have used emojis to cover up their nipples here!

Kendall Jenner is always posting the sexiest pics to her Instagram, but recently, she shared a topless pic of herself where she’s shielding her nipples from view with a pair of ice cream emojis. But she’s not alone in this fun, sexy trend! Back when she was pregnant, Chrissy Teigen took a picture in her kitchen where she hid her nipples with two salad emojis! While you admire their novel use of emojis, check out a full-size image of Kendall’s selfie below.

But the list of celebs who have nearly bared it all, if not for a pair of emojis, doesn’t stop there. Not to be outdone, Kendall’s own sister Kylie Jenner has also used emojis for covering up her nipples. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also did the same in a sheer white dress before she became pregnant with baby True Thompson. Also joining these sexy KarJenners are Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne, who have also taken selfies extremely similar Kendall’s recent one. Check out all of the celebs who have hid their nipples behind emojis in our gallery above!

Of course, Kendall’s latest selfie isn’t the only thing heating up in her life. Recently, she’s started a romance with Anwar Hadid that seems to be picking up speed. “Anwar is crushing hard and is totally into Kendall,” a source close to Anwar EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He even skipped his flight back to LA yesterday so he could spend more time with her in New York. They’re not exclusive yet. It’s still all brand new and very unexpected, but she really turns him on.”

We’ll keep you posted if any more of your favorite stars post more topless selfies that they hilariously cover up with some selfies. Seriously, these ladies definitely know how to get creative with their Instagram pics!