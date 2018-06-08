Beyonce Twerking On JAY-Z During ‘OTR II Tour’ Concert Is A Must-See: Watch The Raunchy Clip

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘OTR Tour II’ is just getting started, but they’re already bringing the heat! Watch Beyonce dance for her hubby on stage in the clip below!

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II Tour is a complete love fest. On their opening night in Cardiff, UK on June 6, fans were in for a wild surprise when Beyonce, who was dressed in a cheetah print bodysuit, walked over to Jay and began twerking on him to his song “Bam.” The move was so seductive that even Jay could be seen giggling with excitement. “How lucky is this man,” one fan said on Twitter after the clip went viral. “Beyonce twerking on Jay-Z is giving me life. Couple goals, man,” another user said. Take a look at the sexy clip below!

Of course, Beyoncé’s dance moves weren’t the only surprises of the night. Fans were also able to view never before seen footage of Bey’s twins, Rumi and Sir, from her and Jay’s secret vow renewal. This was major, especially since we haven’t seen much of the twins since their birth reveal back in July 2017. However, before the footage from the ceremony, Bey and Jay projected photos of themselves with two different twins in their arms that sort of stirred up a bit of confusion on social media. But, her rep later confirmed that the naked twins she’s holding with the braided hairstyle are not hers, only the ones in the wedding video are, according to BuzzFeed.

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see what else they have in store! The tour will remain in Europe for some time before coming to the United States in July. It’s been quite a busy few months for Bey. Months before OTR Tour II, Bey hit the stage at Coachella for two weekends in a row. Her set was both entertaining and historical as she was the first African American woman to headline the festival. Plus, she even brought Destiny’s Child back together when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams accompanied her on stage.