Anthony Bourdain Dies: Chrissy Teigen & More Mourn CNN Host After Tragic Suicide

After Anthony Bourdain’s tragic death, celebrities have taken to Twitter to send messages of love about the chef and television host. See their tweets here.

Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8, CNN confirmed in a statement. The Parts Unknown host was 61 years old and was in France to film an episode of his CNN series. He was found by friend, French chef Eric Ripert, in the morning. Anthony’s death has left fans devastated, including many celebrities who loved to watch his shows. Chrissy Teigen, who loves to cook and has two cookbooks of her own, wrote, “Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up or everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now : (.”

Mandy Moore also mourned Anthony. “This is utterly heartbreaking,” she wrote. “Thank you or opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK.” Megyn Kelly also urged those struggling with suicidal thoughts to get help, writing, “Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255,” while CNN anchor, Jake Tapper, wrote, “This is so awful.”

Savannah Guthrie tweeted, “So heartbroken to hear about Anthony Bourdain,” with a photo advertising the National Suicide Prevention lifeline. Josh Gad wrote, “I cannot comprehend the news that #anthonybourdain is dead from an apparent suicide. I am truly stunned and lost. An incredible genius gone far too soon. This one really hurts.”

In a statement confirming Anthony’s death, CNN said, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”