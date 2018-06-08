Anthony Bourdain Dead: ‘Parts Unknown’ Star Tragically Commits Suicide At 61

Celebrity chef and ‘Parts Unknown’ star Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61. Anthony committed suicide, CNN confirmed on June 8. His tragic death comes just days after fashion designer Kate Spade took her own life.

Anthony Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown. His friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found Anthony unresponsive in his hotel room on the morning of June 8, CNN reports. The outlet has confirmed Anthony’s death and says the cause of death was suicide. He was 61 years old. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN’s Parts Unknown season 11 premiered back in April 2018. There are three episodes that have yet to be aired. Anthony’s show, which featured Anthony traveling around the world exploring cultures and cuisines, was critically-acclaimed and won a Peabody Award in 2013 for “expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure.” After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978, Anthony went on to work in a number of notable kitchens. He was the executive chef at the French restaurant Brasserie Les Halles in New York City for a number of years. He rose to fame in 1999 when he wrote an article for a New Yorker article titled “Don’t Eat Before Reading This.” The article inspired Anthony to write the 2000 best-selling book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. The book made him a superstar. He went on to host Food Network’s A Cook’s Tour and then Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel. No Reservations won two Emmy Awards while it was on the air.

Anthony was married twice. He married Nancy Putkoski in 1985. They divorced in 2005. He married Ottavia Busia in 2007. Their daughter, Ariane, was born in 2007. Anthony and Ottavia divorced in 2016. At the time of his death, Anthony was dating Italian actress Asia Argento. They met on an episode of Parts Unknown. Anthony will be so missed, but his impact on the world will never be forgotten.