Amal & George Clooney Share Passionate Kiss & She Raves His Smile Makes Her ‘Melt’ In Emotional Speech

Couple goals! Amal & George Clooney smothered each other with love last night at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala — so cute!

Amal and George Clooney rarely show PDA, but when they do, the world literally stops to watch! The all-star couple shared an adorable kiss last night at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where George was honored with the 46th Lifetime Achievement Award. After sharing a sweet kiss, Amal introduced her husband to a star-studded crowd, filled with his friends and former colleagues, including Jennifer Aniston, Bill Murray and more. “It’s somehow easier for me to address a court on behalf of a detainee, than to speak publicly as I am doing for the first time tonight about my husband… I do so out of immense pride of all he has achieved,” the renowned international lawyer gushed as she took the stage in a stunning blush gown. “Although George modestly attributes much of the success we are celebrating here to luck, I think it’s incredible talent and character that got him here. And these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father. I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else.” OMG, SWOON.

“Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time,” Amal continued. “My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life.” I’m not crying, you’re crying. In addition to Amal’s heartfelt speech, several celebrity attendees sang George’s praises, plus former President Barack Obama sent in a pre-taped video! “I’ve always harbored just a touch of resentment over the fact that George is almost exactly the same age as me, always looks better than me and does the whole gray hair thing better than me,” Obama cracked.

Former AFI Lifetime Achievement winner Shirley MacLaine presented George with his award following the funny and emotional speeches. Like his wife’s, his speech didn’t disappoint. “So yesterday, my two children turned one year old,” he told the crowd. “I thought if you had a successful career that you weren’t really going to be able to have one great love in your life. And then Amal walked in. And now we’ve got these two knuckleheads. And every day they make me feel small. And Amal…you make every single day, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, as special as today.”