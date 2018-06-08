Aaron Carter ‘Happy’ For Hilary Duff But Thinks He Should’ve Fathered Her Kids: He ‘Still Has Feelings’

Aaron Carter still feels like Hilary Duff is the ‘one that got away’ after recent pregnancy announcement! A source close to Aaron told HL EXCLUSIVELY how the singer has reacted to her amazing news!

Aaron Carter has mixed feelings after his ex Hilary Duff announced that she was expecting a second child, and her first with her boyfriend Matthew Koma. A source close to Aaron EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on how he’s handling the news. “Aaron still has feelings for Hilary,” our source said. “He knows that they’ll never be a thing and he is very realistic on that front but he never stops to think that it could have and should have been him to be with her and to be the one who is sharing these amazing baby announcements.”

When it comes down to it, Aaron may be happy for her, but he still can’t shake the feelings of what they used to have years and years ago. “He really feels for her and still respects the relationship they had,” our source went on to say. “He is happy for her but she definitely is the one that got away! He still believes that to this day.”

In her big announcement, Hilary posted a sweet photo of herself and Matthew hugging on Instagram, with the caption: “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀.” Check out the big reveal they made on Instagram below!

Hilary is already a mom to her 6-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37. Hilary and Aaron dated when they were teens, before he moved on and started dating Lindsay Lohan.