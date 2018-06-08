’24 Hours To Hell & Back’ Preview: Gordon Ramsay Shows How He’ll Save Kitchens In Exclusive Tour

Gordon Ramsay’s going to do whatever it takes to save these restaurants. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’24 Hours To Hell & Back,’ Gordon takes us on a tour of his secret weapon — Hell on Wheels! Watch now!

These restaurants and kitchens are on the brink of disaster, and Gordon Ramsay is determined to make sure that doesn’t happen. In 24 Hours To Hell & Back, he’s traveling all across America to restaurants that are about to lose everything. He’s bringing along his Hell on Wheels, which is a 70-foot-long semi-truck that houses a state-of-the-art and self-sustaining mobile kitchen. Inside Hell on Wheels, he’ll help restaurants reinvent their menu and get the staff back on track. But he’s going to do it the Gordon Ramsay way. These restaurants are in for quite the butt-kicking. Buckle up, people!

Gordon calls Hell on Wheels a “dream come true.” He’s got the most amazing griddle, convection ovens, ice machines and more at his disposal. In this kitchen, he wants to reignite passions for cooking. The whole point of Gordon’s mobile hub is to improve every restaurant — in just 24 hours. After that, these restaurants will have grand re-openings that are open to the public. Gordon’s journeys aren’t going to be drama-free. In one restaurant, he finds a dead mouse in a toaster! The horror!

In the premiere, Gordon will take a trip to Bella Gianna’s, a family-owned restaurant in Congers, New York. After taking a deeper look at the restaurant, Gordon and his team discover that the owner’s temper has caused tension in the workplace and within his family. Can Gordon save the restaurant from crumbling? Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back premieres June 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX. It’s the perfect summer series for all you food lovers!