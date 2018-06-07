Why Don’t We Finally Drops ‘Hooked’ & Fans Are So Shook Over The New Song

It’s here! Hot boy band Why Don’t We has FINALLY released a new song, and it’s a total jam called ‘Hooked’. Listen to the song that has fans totally freaking out here!

Fans went crazy when American boy band Why Don’t We hit the scene in 2017. The raucous pop band reminded everyone of NSYNC, which is an amazing comparison! They slayed us with songs like “Why Don’t We Just”, “Just to See You Smile”, and “Something Different”. And now, they’re back with a brand new single: “Hooked”. They’re not kidding with that title; fans are totally hooked on their new noise! Listen to “Hooked” above and try to tell us we’re wrong!

Fans are obviously freaking out about this perfect song from their favorite dudes. They’re mainly focusing on one saucy lyric, sung by Daniel Seavey: “Every single place we go, you start a fight / But then you kiss my neck and take a bite”/ Whoa! How scandalous is that! As soon as “Hooked” dropped, the tweets started rolling in:

“We’re hooked and shook, we love you guys so much,” @seriously_its tweeted, adding #HookedIsOut. They’re such fans that they changed their display name to WHY DON’T WE SHOOK FOR HOOKED. So funny! That’s basically how most Why Don’t We fans feel right now. Most of their tweets are just girls posting videos and pics of themselves screaming while listening to the song. We know that feel, ladies.

so i am nOt ok… my weave has been sNaTcHeD!!! #HOOKEDISOUT 🖤 pic.twitter.com/odmWkV0k5t — 𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔞 (@hispanicherron) June 7, 2018

Take a look at the “Hooked” lyrics, listen to the song above, and try not to scream out loud: