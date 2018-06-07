Alan O’Neill: 5 Things About The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Actor Found Dead By His Girlfriend

Fans of the hit show are mourning the actor who died suddenly at 47. Here’s everything you need to know about the Irish star.

It’s the second tragedy to hit Sons of Anarchy in as many months. On June 6 – weeks after actor David Labrava’s teen son committed suicide – actor Alan O’Neill was found dead in his girlfriend’s Los Angeles apartment, according to TMZ. He was 47. Born in Ireland, Alan played True IRA member Hugh on seasons 6 and 7 of the hit TV show. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and his sudden, shocking death.

1. Alan’s death is not being treated as suspicious, according to TMZ. Sources told the website Alan had a history of heart problems, as well as alcohol and drug abuse and claimed he was a heavy smoker. His girlfriend reportedly found him dead in the hallway of her apartment.

2. He launched his acting career in the 1990s. His first job was in the 1997 TV movie Ballyseedy, which was about the Irish Civil War.

3. He was pictured with CeeLo Green in his final Twitter photo. Alan posted the photo on March 24. It was taken in a pub in Dublin, Ireland. Alan wrote, “@CeeLo Green. Was great to see you Wednesday… Her mom pulled thru the op… Till next time in Dublin.”

@CeeLoGreen Was great to see you Wednesday… Her mom pulled thru the op.. Till next time in Dublin 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/t7z2EPJo8C — Alan O'Neill (@AlanONeill19) March 24, 2018

4. He was set to appear in a new horror movie, called Charlie Lives: The Family’s Return. The actor was scheduled to appear in the horror flick about four teenagers who are “terrorized by remaining ‘Manson Family’ members,” according to IMDB.

5. He was a huge music fan. His Twitter bio reads, “Actor, Beatles and Stones fan. Irish and proud of it.” His Twitter feed includes posts about The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Lemmy from the heavy metal group Motorhead. He also loved to perform and posted a photo of himself singing, while strumming a guitar on Facebook in November 2017. In April 2016, he tweeted a photo of himself with Shane MacGowan, the notorious drinker and lead singer of the English rock band, the Pogues. He captioned the photo, “Legend.”