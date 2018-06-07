Taylor Swift’s Fiery Red Hair Makeover In ‘Babe’ Video — First Look

OMG! Taylor Swift is a redhead in her latest music video, and we love it! Watch the video trailer and see more pics of her hair makeover below!

Taylor Swift, 28, is a fiesty redhead in the music video for Sugarland‘s song “Babe.” Taylor is featured on the track and actually co-wrote the song. It was originally set to be on her album Red back in 2012! It’s such a good song, and the music video is set to premiere on June 9. But at the CMT Music Awards on June 6, we got a sneak peek, and Taylor has red hair! The whole video is set in the 1960s, and Taylor appears to be a flight attendant, who may have an affair with the husband (Brandon Routh) of the perfect, blonde housewife, played by Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles. Spicy! It’s fun seeing Taylor as the bad girl vs. the girl getting her heart broken!

This isn’t the first time Taylor has ditched her blonde hair for a music video. She went brunette in Wildest Dreams — see the pic below. She plays a movie star in that short film, and looks like Elizabeth Taylor as she basks in the sunset of the African desert. That music video is from 2015, and feels like it came out yesterday! Such a classic! She also rocked pink streaks in her hair for the “I Knew You Were Trouble” video.

Maybe the fact that this song was originally for her album Red gave her the idea to rock red hair in the music video! See more pics of Taylor’s straight, curly, long and short hair throughout the years in the gallery attached above!