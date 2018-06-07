‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Gets In Violent Screaming Match In Vegas That Nearly Turns Into A Brawl

Bro, find your chill. Things got heated during filming of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got in a loud argument with a random guy that almost turned violent!

What happens in Vegas…usually ends up on the Internet, nowadays. The latest scandal out of Sin City comes via the Jersey Shore. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, nearly came to blows with a “loudmouth” bro on June 6, according to TMZ. During the second day of filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2, Ronnie and a currently unidentified dude apparently got into a shouting match while at a pool party at the Flamingo. Yikes. Before these two bros could start throwing hands, the local security got involved and separated them.

It’s unclear what triggered the confrontation, but the unidentified guy seemed like he wanted everyone to know he had a Gucci Bag. Oh, he was also shouting something about hustling. Judging by the many cameras around the beefing bros, the whole confrontation was captured by MTV and will be featured in an episode of the upcoming season.

This isn’t the first time Ronnie’s gotten into a fight in front of the cameras, as TMZ reminded everyone he was arrested in Season 1 of Jersey Shore after knocking a man out while on the boardwalk. More recently, he’s been involved in an explosive battle with his ex and baby mama, Jen Harley. One month after welcoming Ariana Sky Magro into the world, the two had a massive online spat in April 2018. Ronnie called Jen a “HOE,” before apologizing and walking back the comments. “I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic].”

Along with this war of words, the two were involved in what appears to be a physical confrontation. In a video of the alleged fight, the two start off arguing over an alleged picture of Jen. “Why don’t you want to show that? Look, look, why don’t you want to show that, huh?” Ronnie is seen saying in the video, “…show you f**king getting f**ked in your ass like a hooker.” From there, the camera begins to shake as he seemingly attempts to take the phone out of Jen’s hands. “Don’t touch me Ron!” she’s heard saying, before an unidentified woman rushes in to calm things down. Everyone needs to hit the gym, do some laundry and chill the hell out.