Ex-Pro Wrestler Rockin’ Rebel Killed Wife & Himself In Apparent Murder-Suicide While Twin Boys Slept

The wrestling world was struck with tragedy, as ‘Rockin’ Rebel’ killed his wife in an apparent murder-suicide. If that wasn’t sad enough, the couple’s 10-year-old son found their dead bodies!

Charles Williams, 52, the wrestler who once competed in the ring under the name Rockin’ Rebel, and his wife, Stephanie Burnett Williams, 50, were found dead in their Pennsylvania home on June 1, West Goshen police said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “Initial indications support that Stephanie…was shot by her husband. Charles Williams then fatally shot himself. The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Chester County Coroner’s Office.” Charles and Stephanie weren’t the only ones in the home at the time, as their 10-year-old twins – a boy and a girl – were fast asleep during the killing. The gunshots must have startled the son awake, as he supposedly was the first one to discover the tragedy that struck his parents.

“[My nephew]…found both his mommy and daddy. He took their pulse and then ran upstairs to get his sister and had to tell her what happened,” a man claiming to be Stephanie’s brother, Chad, said on a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral costs. “She was loved by so many and the outpouring of love, prayers and support has been an overwhelmingly welcomed feeling. Her family considered her the first born leader, the glue, the best friend, the heart of gold, the crafty one, the brain, and most importantly the best mother those children could ever have.”

“Together, our family will do our best to give them all the love, security, and peaceful life imaginable. In the name of our sister and daughter we will continue to love, care and support [the twins] Colton and Maddison, always and forever,” the GoFundMe page also stated. “We want to keep her legacy alive by learning as much as we can through friends and family. In time, as a family, we will be starting a foundation in Stephanie’s honor. She will always be remembered; we will make sure of that! #EndDomesticViolence.”

Charles was trained to wrestle by the legendary tag team, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. As Rockin’ Rebel, Charles was predominantly an independent wrestler who found a little success with the Philadelphia-based Tri-State Wrestling Alliance in the early 1990s. He was the first Tri-State Champion, feuding with ECW icon The Sandman and others. He also performed with Eastern Championship Wrestling, the promotion that would transform into Extreme Championship Wrestling. He had some brief appearances in WCW and wrestled as “enhancement talent,” per The Wrap, in some non-televised matches for the WWE (then known as the WWF.)