Red Panda Falls Off Her Unicycle Onto The Court During Game 3 Of NBA Finals: Scary Video

It wasn’t only a tough night on Wednesday for the Cavs, who were defeated by the Warriors in Game 3 on June 7. But, it was also a painful night for Red Panda, the halftime act who fell off her 7-foot unicycle!

Ouch! We hope Red Panda is doing alright after her cringeworthy fall during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The legendary halftime act — who’s been entertaining basketball crowds with record of rare slip-ups — stunned fans at Quicken Loans arena when she fell off her 7-foot unicycle during her act on June 7. Watch the frightening moment below.

Prior to her gasp-worthy tumble, Red Panda was making jaws drop with her routine, which consisted of flipping bowls on top of her head. — An act that’s made her a household name in entertainment. However, when she seemed to lose her footing, you could see Red Panda begin to peddle faster in an apparent attempt to catch her balance. But, it didn’t work. She flew off the unicycle and landed near the half court line on all fours. The crowd inside Cleveland’s home arena let out a collective roar of concern and shock as she tried to put her shoe back on, which was tossed off during the fall.

Red Panda had an awful fall tonight from her unicycle pic.twitter.com/WMT7xmSw5t (via @NBCSWarriors) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2018

After her routine was botched, Red Panda collected herself, got up and grabbed her unicycle, clearly disappointed about the incident. Nonetheless, like a true star, Red Panda got back on the bike and continued the act!

It wasn’t only a rough night for Red Panda, but also the Cleveland Cavaliers, who took the L to the Golden State Warriors (110-102), putting the Dubs up 3-0 in the series… nearing a sweep. And, get this — The Dubs took Game 3 with Steph Curry, 30, only scoring just 11 points on 1-10 3-point field goal shooting on Wednesday night.

The Cavs started strong with a solid lead in Q1, but the Warriors quickly trailed them on their home court. Even LeBron James‘ triple double (33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) couldn’t help the Cavs to gain at least one win in their struggling series. Not to mention, Kevin Durant, 29, had a stellar game, recording 43 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists. He even went 6-9 on 3-point field goal shooting.

The Cavs and the Warriors will meet for Game 4 on Friday, June 8 in Cleveland. Tip off will be at 9 PM inside Quicken Loans arena. Can the Cavs get at least one win, or will it be a sweep?