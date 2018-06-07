Pete Davidson Gushes Over GF Ariana Grande At Stand-Up Show: I’m ‘The Luckiest Guy’

Pete Davidson is already head over heels in love with Ariana Grande & based on a recent performance he gave at a comedy venue, he’s not afraid to show it! Read what he had to say in his stand-up set here!

Things seem to be going really, really well for Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande — and his new stand-up is proof! While doing at set at the Hollywood Improv on Jun 6, the SNL performer couldn’t help but gush over his singer girlfriend. One fan who was lucky enough to be in the audience wrote on Twitter, “I saw Pete Davidson perform tonight and he was saying all this sweet stuff about @ArianaGrande and it was preciooooooous.” When pressed for more information, she added, “He was saying how he’s the luckiest guy and he doesn’t even know how he got so lucky. The first time he smiled on stage was talking about her IT WAS TOO CUTE.” Wow, he’s really taken with her, isn’t he? Check out the fan’s account of the show below!

Of course, this isn’t the first sign that their relationship is getting very serious, very quickly. Pete recently got two tattoos inspired by Ariana after only a month of dating. Not only did he get her initials inked on his right thumb, he also got Ariana’s iconic bunny-ears mask right behind his left ear.

Apparently, Ariana is not weirded out or overwhelmed by this immense romantic gesture. “She thinks that the tattoos that Pete has got are really cute but her friends are telling her she may be dealing with a clinger and it might be too much too soon,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The honeymoon phase is in full effect with them so she really isn’t listening to her friends’ concerns and she doesn’t think it’s creepy but her friends are going to keep a close eye and are looking out for her best interests.