Nicki Minaj Goes Topless With Diamond Nipple Pasties For Her New Album Cover — See Pic

Nicki Minaj’s cover art for her upcoming album ‘Queen’ leaves little to the imagination! Check out the rapper nearly baring it all here!

Is there something in the air today? Because not only did Kendall Jenner post a topless pic today, but Nicki Minaj upped the ante by sharing the cover photo for her upcoming album Queen and not only is she completely braless, she’s wearing diamond pasties! Nicki’s whole Egyptian outfit gives off major Nefertiti vibes, and we are here for it — especially that headdress that looks like it, to quote Indiana Jones, belongs in a museum. Along with the picture, Nicki provided the caption, “My greatest work to date. Thank you for your patience & love. Pre-Order next week w|my 2nd single 🎀🦄”. Check out her epic Ancient Egyptian outfit that Cleopatra would definitely approve of.

Recently, Eminem continued to fuel rumors that he and Nicki were dating by giving her a shoutout on stage. “I know she’s gonna see this,” he told a concert crowd on Sunday, June 3. “Nicki! Let’s do this! I’m gonna tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know. We go together.” In response, Nicki wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, “If he say we go together then b–ch we go togeva all I did was post my lil verse y’all I swear.”

However, Nicki came under fire recently after showing off a new filter that some believe appropriated Asian culture. The Snapchat filter in question shows off a pair of hair buns with chopsticks placed inside. Yeah, this is a Snapchat filter that exists in the year 2018. One follower wrote, “Nicki Minaj you have really messed up with this Chun Li stuff. You got black people disrespecting Chinese/Asian culture. Smh.”

We’ll keep you posted as Nicki posts other pics or album art for Queen. In the meantime, check out the rapper’s all-time hottest pics in our gallery above!