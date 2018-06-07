Melania Trump Denies Talking Stormy Daniels Scandal With Rudy Giuliani

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman is slamming Rudy Giuliani’s claim that he and the first lady had a conversation about Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels! Find out why here!

What in the world is going on?! President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the audience at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv that Melania Trump, “believes her husband, and she knows it’s untrue,” in regards to his alleged cheating scandal with Stormy Daniels, according to CNN. However, Melania’s team is denying Rudy’s claims and even went as far as saying a conversation over the matter never happened! “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grishman said during an interview with The New York Times. Yikes!

But, that’s not all Rudy had to say at the conference. “I respect women– beautiful women and women with value– but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect. Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name,” Rudy said attacking Stormy. This is certainly not the kind of talk we’d expect to come from a political conference, but it’s clear Melania wants no parts! And TBH, we don’t blame her. The first lady already has enough on her plate, you know, with her 25 day absence and all.

Yikes. I asked @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 about Giuliani saying that she believes her husband re Stormy Daniels. Response: “I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2018

After a lot of speculation that she had gone missing, Melania resurfaced for the first time on June 4, when she attended a reception for Gold Star military families at the White House. The event was unfortunately closed off to the press, so we didn’t get a good glimpse at Melania, but there was a video that showed the back of her head! At least that’s something. Not ignoring the many theories about her absence, Melania took to Twitter on May 30 to slam any rumors on why she hasn’t been seen.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great & working hard on behalf of the children & the American people!” Melania said. Well, we’re glad to hear she’s doing good especially since she recently had surgery for a “benign kidney condition.”