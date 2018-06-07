‘Cloak & Dagger’s Olivia Holt & Aubrey Joseph: From Day 1, We Had An ‘Instant Connection’

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt are the famous Cloak and Dagger in Marvel’s new TV series. The stars talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the game-changing show in the MCU, their chemistry, and more!

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger makes its highly-anticipated debut on Freeform with a two-hour premiere on June 7. Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt star as Tyrone and Tandy, also known as Cloak and Dagger from the Marvel comics. This show is taking us back to Tyrone and Tandy’s beginning, as they’re just discovering their superpowers. The duo is mysteriously linked to one another, with their connection getting stronger by the day. Tyrone and Tandy have a connection from the moment they meet, and that happened for Aubrey and Olivia as well.

While the show is based on comics, there will be changes. This is an origin story, but Cloak and Dagger’s journey has been updated to make it “more current and relatable.” The show is unlike any Marvel project you’ve seen before. Aubrey and Olivia stress that and more in our EXCLUSIVE interview below.

What is Cloak & Dagger and how does it feel to other Marvel projects out there?

Olivia Holt: I really feel like Cloak & Dagger is very separate from a lot of the other Marvel comics. One, we’re a superhero duo team, and I think that’s the number one thing that really separates our show or this story compared to the others. I also feel like the tone has taken a very intense route. It’s gritty but grounded, and I think that’s something that really spoke to both of us. I really feel like this show, personally, is a game-changer in that way. It just has so much authentic realness to it that I feel like separates us from a lot of other shows and others stories that lie within the MCU.

Aubrey Joseph: I think we had a lot of great directors, especially just starting with Gina Prince-Bythewood. I think she really set the tone for our show and the feel of our show. It’s kind of like an independent movie in every single episode. I don’t think Marvel has ever really had that feel with their shows. It’s going to be dope.

With this being an origin story, are we going to stick to the comics or veer in different directions?

Olivia Holt: I mean, we’ve definitely taken a different route. Not too far off the beaten path, but we have taken a bit of a different route from the original origin story, and I personally love the change. I think it’s way more current and relatable. I feel like the audience is going to be able to empathize with not just with Tandy and Tyrone, but the journey that they’re on. Maybe not necessarily within the superpower world, but within the real issues that they’re going through. I think there’s going to be connecting on that level.

The partnership between Tandy and Tyrone is so crucial. What’s it been like working with each other and building that relationship and chemistry?

Aubrey Joseph: Just from day one there was a connection. I continue to learn so much from Liv because I’ve been acting for a while but never been the lead in a TV series. TV is very different from theater. I’ve been studying theater for a while now so just having Liv there to show me around was a blessing for me.

Olivia Holt: It’s nice to be able to work with somebody that is just as passionate about the project as you are. Like Aubrey said, since day one, there’s been an instant connection and instant chemistry. It’s kind of one of those situations that’s hard to explain or even put into words, which sucks because we’re in an interview, but the one world we keep reusing is magical. It was magic. It’s evolved since then. I think people will hopefully be able to feel that as the season goes on.

In the trailer, the show teases that one of them may have to die. Is this possible aspect of their connection going to weigh on them?

Olivia Holt: Yeah, it puts some mega pressure on them.

Aubrey Joseph: When they hear that, they’re just like, “What do you say to that?” I think it’s just about them saying “F**k that. We’re going to save New Orleans.”

Olivia Holt: It’s not something they were prepared for, so they’re relying on each other and trusting each other. They’ve been struggling with that for so long and when they do hear that, I think they just have to finally accept that that’s what they have to do in order to not just save themselves but New Orleans or the world. There’s a massive amount of pressure on them, but at the same time I think at the end of the day they need that camaraderie, that loyalty, and that trust.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.