Mariah Carey Shades ‘Idol’ In The Most Mariah Way Imaginable — Lionel Richie, This One’s For You

Damn, girl. When talking about her ‘bleak’ time on ‘American Idol,’ Mariah Carey dragged the show the only way a diva like her possibly could.

“Lionel Richie is a friend of yours, correct?” Jimmy Kimmel asked Mariah Carey during the June 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, per ABC. “Is it true that you told him not to do American Idol when he was thinking about whether or not he should judge it.” Mariah’s response to the question was 100% shade — and 100% Mariah. “If I didn’t, I should have. … why? Is he doing it? Is it going well for him? I don’t watch.”

That was a master class in how to throw shade. Mariah did the subtle diss, and then followed it up with a classic “I don’t even know her”-style line. Brava. Yet, before anyone got it twisted, she made it clear she was going after Idol and not her friend. “Can I just clarify, even though I’m interrupting my own promotion,” she asked, interrupting Jimmy plugging her upcoming Las Vegas show. “I wasn’t saying that Lionel wouldn’t be a great judge. I was just saying, I didn’t have the world’s best experience.”

When asked what was the worst part of being on Idol, Mariah took a moment to compose herself, and she expertly flipped the question. “I’ll tell you the best part was some of the memes we got. … It was bleak, darling. It was a bleak experience — we don’t have to go back there — but there were some good hairstyles. We’ll stick to the positive.”

Mariah was a judge on the 2013 season of Idol, along with Keith Urban, Randy Jackson and Nicki Minaj. She lasted only one season, leaving the show over reported clashes with her co-stars. “Ugh. It was the most abusive experience,” she said during the NBC panel at the 2016 TCAs, according to Daily Mail. Nicki and Mariah reportedly clashed from the start, with allegations of threats and profanity. “I thought it was going to be a three-person panel… but it wasn’t that,’ Mariah later explained in a radio interview. ‘It was like going to work every day in Hell with Satan.” Well, it seems Lionel has had a better experience with Idol. He, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are all set to come back to Idol for the show’s second season on ABC (its 17th overall.)