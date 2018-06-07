Kylie Jenner Rolls Out Of Bed In Sexy, Crop Top PJs That Make Her Look Voluptuous — See Pics

Kylie Jenner showed off her insane curves while wearing some sexy pajamas that left little to the imagination! See her sexy bedside look right here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, always looks stunning — even when she’s waking up! The 20-year-old lip kit mogul took to Instagram to post several photos of herself in scintillating, crop top pajamas that you absolutely have to check out. Seriously, this is major bedroom attire inspo right here — who wouldn’t want to look like Kylie Jenner when they wake up?! She captioned one of the photos by writing, “MORNING☀️”. For another pic, she revealed that she was wearing “Koko Matte Lip ✨ “. While you add these pajamas to your bedroom wish list, check out more pics of Kylie waking up looking beyond sexy below!

Recently, Kylie switched one thing up about her approach to her makeup, and it’s a real game-changer. Her makeup artist Ariel posted a pic to his Instagram on June 2, writing, “Today 🙌🏼 With The King👑👑 are we liking the softer, Less Sculpted Brow? Let me know in the comments below…” Needless to say, we thinks she looks phenomenal with this new look. Judging from the pics above and below, Kylie’s new brow game is as strong as ever.

Before that, Kylie showed off her ripped abs while wearing a silky black two-piece when she was out and about with her best friend Jordyn Woods, 20. Kylie stunned in a long-sleeved blazer-style top that tied just above her mid-section and sexy pants along with matching black heels. Seriously, Kylie’s post-baby looks have been on fire lately!

We’ll keep you posted on any new pics Kylie posts to her Instagram that shows off her insane post-baby curves. In the meantime, check out her latest, sexiest looks in our gallery above! As you can see, Kylie is clearly glowing as a new mom.