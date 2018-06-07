Kim K Broke Down In Tears Telling Alice Johnson She’d Be Going Home: ‘Everyone Was Crying’

Kim Kardashian opened up for the first time on what it felt like to tell Alice Marie Johnson she was free during her CNN interview with Van Jones. Watch it here!

Contrast to popular belief, Kim Kardashian did a good deed. After fighting for a little under a year, Kim was able to convince President Donald Trump to pardon first-time drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence, on June 6. The victorious day was of course filled with emotion, and Kim dished on what it was like to help Alice during an interview with CNN, which will officially air on June 9. “I was like ‘you’re going home,'” Kim explained to Van Jones. Surprisingly, Kim was the first person to share the news with Alice making the moment even more bittersweet. “We cried, maybe, on the phone for like three minutes straight,” Kim said while tearing up. Take a look at the clip below!

For Kim, her mission to free Alice was personal. She was resilient throughout the process and admitted it took nearly 7 months to even score a meeting with Trump after initially reaching out to his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. But, when she did, she really got the ball rolling. Trump’s decision to free Alice came just one week after Kim paid a visit to the White House. Before her meeting, she said Trump said he had investigated the case, and everyone including Alice’s prison warning had “a unanimous feeling of Alice, that she will live a great life.” And now, she certainly will.

"When he said he has the papers in front of him and he's signing it … my heart was so full." In an exclusive interview, Kim Kardashian West tells @VanJones68 how she got the news that President Trump was commuting Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence https://t.co/BOUKqR14RQ pic.twitter.com/ipOrGJc5RB — CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2018

However, Kim’s victory came with a lot of backlash. Some even accused Trump of using her as a publicity stunt, but Kim vehemently slammed the claims. “I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way,” Kim said referring to her husband’s controversial support of the president. “I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?” Kim continued.