Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Insanely Impressive Post-Baby Curves In Skinny Jeans — See Pic

Khloe Kardashian’s hard work in the gym is paying off! Less than 2 months after giving birth to daughter True, the star is already rocking her post-baby skinny jeans — and she looks incredible! See her transformation here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, hasn’t been on her post-pregnancy workout grind for very long, but she’s already starting to see some amazing results! Taking to Instagram Stories on June 6, the new mom proudly showed off her new curves, and we can’t believe how quickly her baby weight is melting off! After all, since giving birth to True Thompson on April 12, the Revenge Body creator has only been working out for about a month.

“Back in a pair of my Good American jeans — yesss,” Khloe said in her Instagram video. “My workouts are working!” In her clip, Khloe is clearly pumped as she reveals her latest body transformation. “I have no idea what that dance is at the end LOL,” she wrote over the vid. It’s no secret KoKo is a self-proclaimed fitness addict, and we love to see her inspirational daily sweat sessions. In fact, when the new mom was finally cleared to hit the gym again after welcoming True, she was ecstatic!

“I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out, and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe!” she said online during the first week of May. “I’ve literally been counting down the days. I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL—but I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again.” When did finally get back into her fitness routine though, it was a major “struggle” at first, which she was super open about.

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out, oh man,” she said on Snapchat last month. “Mentally I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same.” Either way though, Khloe has explained that she feels so much better when she works out, and she can’t wait to have her banging post-baby bod back. “It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I’m evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind,” she’s said.