Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid: He Skipped His Flight Home Just To Spend More Time With Her

After their massive make-out session, Anwar Hadid is pulling out the stops to take his fling with Kendall Jenner to the next level. Are they getting serious?

Anwar Hadid, 18, is ready to take things further with Kendall Jenner. That’s what one of his friends is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife. On June 4 the 22-year-old model was snapped straddling Gigi Hadid’s little brother during a heavy make-out session at a CFDA Awards after party in New York. Now he’s hooked and even delayed his return back to Los Angeles so he could hang out with her in the Big Apple – so says his pal. “Anwar is crushing hard and is totally into Kendall,” our source says. “He even skipped his flight back to LA yesterday so he could spend more time with her in New York. They’re not exclusive yet. It’s still all brand new and very unexpected, but she really turns him on.”

The hot and heavy PDA was a shock to fans because Kendall has been stepping out with NBA player Ben Simmons. Also, there was no suggestion that Anwar had split from his longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz – even though they last shared pictures of each other on Instagram in April. Those romances seem to be a thing of the past because right now Anwar is totally into Kendall, according to his friend. “He’s been crushing on her for years so you can just imagine how happy is that this is finally happening,” our source says.

“They do make a lot of sense as a couple too. They can relate on so many levels,” the person adds. “They have a lot in common and it works well because they started off as friends first. Anwar is one of the sweetest guys you could meet. He really is boyfriend material.” But the pal has a warning for the young model. Anwar’s buddy says, “Kendall’s a player. She’s got a reputation as a heartbreaker for a reason. Everyone’s advising Anwar to take it slow and be careful not to fall in love with her.” He’s been warned!