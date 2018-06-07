Kelly Ripa Shares Gorgeous Pic Of Daughter Lola Consuelos, 16, At Prom

Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola never lets her mom post photos of her on social media, but it seems that the TV host finally got a pic approved! Kelly shared a stunning image of the 16-year-old going to prom!

Kelly Ripa, 47, finally got her daughter Lola Consuelos‘ approval to post a photo of her on social media! The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo of the 16-year-old dressed up for her prom. “Prom night 2018” Kelly captioned the image of her daughter and her date standing together in front of a fountain. For the special night, Lola wore a gorgeous lilac spaghetti strap gown with a matching corsage and lavender heels.

Lola likely had a say in which photo her mom shared with her 1.8 million followers. As Kelly previously revealed, her daughter has very strict rules about which images of her can be posted on social media. During an Oct. 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show, the talk show host told Jimmy Fallon that she fought with Lola ahead of the taping because she posted an old Halloween picture to Instagram. “It’s so bizarre,” Kelly said. “I’m never allowed to post a photo of her—ever.”

Jimmy agreed with her, and said that Lola’s rule isn’t fair. “Exactly!” Kelly replied. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” The mom-of-three was aware her kid wasn’t a fan of certain images being made public, but she figured it wouldn’t be a big deal since it was a #TBT post. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday,'” Kelly explained, before getting into the details of the argument prior to the television appearance.

Prom night 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 7, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

“I’m in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says ‘Lola.’ I was debating [answering]. I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it…but what if it’s an emergency?'” Kelly said. “She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.’ And that was the end of the discussion. She didn’t say, ‘Where are you going? What are you doing?'” That proved to be Lola’s mistake, as her mom and Jimmy then showed the photo on the show. Oops! Hopefully Lola’s prom pic won’t cause anyone any headaches. Especially since it’s so lovely!