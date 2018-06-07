Kate Spade Cause Of Death Revealed: Designer Died Of Suicide By Hanging

Kate Spade’s death by suicide has been confirmed by the medical examiner’s office. Read the statement from the office on her office cause of death, here.

Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, died of suicide by hanging, the New York Medical Examiner’s office has determined. “The Medical Examiner has made a determination regarding the death of Katherine Brosnahan, aka Kate Spade in Manhattan on June 5, 2018,”Aja Worthy-Davis of the New York Medical Examiner’s office said in a statement to Radar. “Cause: Hanging. Manner: Suicide.” The designer was found hanging from a doorknob in her New York City apartment by her housekeeper on June 5.

The industry icon is survived by her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, 55, and her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade. Spade was reportedly in the apartment at the time of his wife’s death, while their daughter was at school. Kate allegedly left a suicide note addressed to her daughter. “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” the note said, according TMZ.

Mark Roldan, 23, the son of Kate’s housekeeper (who remains unnamed), said his mother was absolutely devastated over the death of the woman she considered to be her “best friend.” Mark said that Kate was his mentor, and even recently shared a video of on social media of himself and Kate celebrating Mother’s Day together. “She believed in my vision.”

On the day of Spade’s death, NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).