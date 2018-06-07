Jessica Dime Gives Birth: ‘L&HHA’ Star Welcomes 1st Baby With Fiancé Shawne Williams

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Dime & Shawne Williams! The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars are officially parents after Jessica gave birth to a girl, and we could not be more thrilled for the happy couple!

Jessica Dime, 32, is a new mom at last! The artist and her basketball-player fiancé, Shawne Williams, 32, welcomed a precious baby into their lives after Jessica gave birth, and they announced the news via Instagram Story earlier this week, according to The Shade Room. We can only imagine how excited Jessica and Shawne are about the new arrival. After all, when the pair revealed the happy news in season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, they were beyond stoked about beginning this new chapter together.

While Jessica has not made an official announcement about her baby girl’s arrival yet, she did take to Instagram Stories recently to reveal she has in fact given birth. The reality star quietly shared the news with her followers in her Instagram Story, simply showing her newborn daughter rocking in her baby swing. “Hey Mommy’s big girl,” Jessica coos in the clip. “Look at them legs, where you get them legs from?” You can watch the adorable video below!

After Jessica and Shawne announced the pregnancy in April, Jessica happily broke her social media silence. Her first post after the L&HHA episode aired was a professional shot of herself proudly showing off her bare baby bump. She captioned the beautiful image, which showed her in just a bra and underwear, “God’s Plan 🙏🏿 .” During her baby shower, which followed soon after, the reality star made sure to give her fans live updates via Snapchat. “MY BEAUTIFUL BABY BRUNCH / SHOWER #1 in Memphis !!! 👑👼🏽😍 It was so amazing and beautiful,” she wrote at the time.

Fans got another gorgeous bump shot on April 30 when Jessica shared an image of herself, stomach exposed, floating on a cloud. “So lovely you going a the world’s greatest mommy ❤️,” one fan commented. As for Jessica and her soon-to-be-hubby, the two seem to have put their wedding plans on hold — at least for now. The duo got engaged in April 2017, but there’s no question they have their hands full now that their little one has arrived! Congrats again, Jessica and Shawne!