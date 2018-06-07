Romeo just can’t get Angela out of his head! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 7 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Romeo can’t help his emotions when his dad Master P brings up Angela! Watch now!

Master P and Romeo Miller are talking business in this EXCLUSIVE Growing Up Hip Hop sneak peek when Romeo reveals that he’s going to invite Angela along for the work trip. He wants to take her along to get her mind off of her recent breakup. “Angela keep popping up!” Master P says to his son. Romeo can’t wipe the grin off his face! He’s so adorable! He’s crushing hard on Angela.

“I’m seeing Angela later this week to take her house shopping,” Romeo says. “I’m excited to see her. She is single, baby! It’s a celebration!” Romeo’s never been able to hide his feelings for Angela. He’s definitely got hopes they could turn their friendship into a relationship! (But seriously, let’s make it happen.)

“You sound like a great friend to me,” Master P tells his son. He knows his son! The hip hop icon is well aware of Romeo’s feelings for Angela! In the May 31 episode, Vanessa gave her seal of approval for a relationship between Romeo and Angela. “I’ve always thought Angela should give Romeo a chance,” Vanessa said. “I think he’s such a good guy, and I think him and Angela have amazing chemistry together. And I’ll just leave it at that.” Angela admitted that she wants a “new beginning,” so maybe she’ll get that with Romeo! “I’m at a point where I’m like… I want to start fresh. I want a new beginning, a new start,” she said. Growing Up Hip Hop season 4 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.