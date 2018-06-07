Drake Will Never Forgive Meek Mill Even After He’s Spent Months in Prison — The Feud Is On

Drake really knows how to hold a grudge. Despite Meek Mill’s horrific prison experience, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Drizzy is still holding on to their feud.

Nearly everyone in the rap world celebrated when Meek Mill was finally released from Pennsylvania prison 5 months into a 2-4 year sentence over a minor probation violation. Even though he went through hell, his old enemy Drake, 31, is still holding on to their feud that began three years ago. “Drake makes sure that at any party or function he is a part of or putting together that absolutely no Meek Mill music will ever be played. That is grounds for instant termination if a DJ starts playing Meek. He still holds a major grudge against Meek and will not speak his praises in any way shape or form now that Meek has recently got a new lease on life and everyone seems to be on his side,” a source close to the “God’s Plan” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Drake still doesn’t like him and expects to never like him or be friends with him at anytime in his lifetime. The animosity and feud is still a thing. They will never be friends,” our insider adds. The two started going at it in 2015 when Meek accused Drizzy of using ghostwriters to pen his songs. The Philly rapper took the beef to Twitter where he wrote “Stop comparing Drake to me too…He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!”

Drake promptly clapped back with two diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back.” In the latter he ribbed Meek for opening up for then girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 34, on her Pinkprint tour with the bars “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” The OVO records founder was really wounded by Meek’s accusation that he wasn’t behind his own rhymes, telling U.K. DJ Semtex on OVO Sound Radio in Feb. of 2017 that “[A]nybody that’s been in any room with me knows first of all knows that I am one of the best writers, period. That is what I do. That is what I’m known for….I write my biggest songs, my biggest hits. The massive majority of my catalogue has all been written solely by me.”

Meek has churned up a ton of goodwill in the rap community as a symbol of the need for criminal justice reform. He was still on probation for a weapon and drug charge that he was popped with when he was only 18 and at 31 he’s still entangled by the case. He was sent to a state prison by his extremely harsh judge for a popping a wheelie on a dirtbike, a minor traffic charge that was later dropped but she still viewed as a probation violation. Now everyone from JAY-Z to T.I. to Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin have become close allies of Meek and his plight. But not Drake!