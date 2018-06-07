‘The Girl In The Spider’s Web’: Claire Foy Is Unrecognizable As Lisbeth — Watch Shocking Trailer

Claire Foy is the queen of darkness in the first trailer for ‘The Girl In The Spider’s Web.’ She completely transforms into Lisbeth Salander. If you’ve seen ‘The Crown,’ this transformation is WILD!

Claire Foy has wrapped up playing Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, and now she’s taking on another powerful female: Lisbeth Salander. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated The Girl In The Spider’s Web debuted on June 7, and Claire is unrecognizable with short black hair, tattoos, and all-leather outfits. Just like the queen, Lisbeth is kicking ass and taking names, but in less formal settings. In the trailer, she captures an abusive husband and forces him to turn over his assets to his wife and the other women he’s hurt.

“I’m a fan of yours — the CEO who beat up two prostitutes, but then got acquitted in court yesterday,” Lisbeth says. “I’m transferring 20% of your cash to these two girls, the rest I’m transferring to your wife.” She threatens to expose the husband if he tries to hurt the wife again. You don’t want to mess with Lisbeth. Lisbeth the righter of wrongs, but she’s got demons of her own. She’s haunted by her past.

Claire is taking over the role of the iconic Lisbeth Salander from Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, who played the role in the 2011 film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. The character of Lisbeth was created by Stieg Larsson, who wrote a series of books before his untimely death in 2004. The Girl in the Spider’s Web is the first movie in the franchise to be based on a novel written by David Lagercrantz.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps.The film will hit theaters on Nov. 9.