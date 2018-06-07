Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago & Stormi Are Already BFFs: They Have ‘So Many’ Pics Together

Chicago West & Stormi Webster are only 2 weeks apart, and they’ve been spending loads of time together! In a new interview, Kim Kardashian even revealed she’s planning a photo shoot featuring the newborns, plus Khloe’s True!

The Kardashians experienced a major baby boom earlier this year, and you better believe they’re taking full advantage of the cuteness! While Kim Kardashian, 37, welcomed daughter Chicago West, 4 months, in January, Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster, 4 months, in February. Khloe Kardashian, 34, then gave birth to her baby girl True Thompson in April. And already, the moms are setting the newborns up to be best friends.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kim gushed to Entertainment Tonight in a June 5 interview. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.” Even more exciting, after giving birth and recovering in Cleveland, Ohio, Khloe is finally preparing to come back home to LA with baby True in tow. And of course that calls for a photo op!

“We’re so excited,” the KKW beauty founder said of her sister returning to Los Angeles. “Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have of all the girls.” Kim then added that Stormi and Chi already have loads of pics together — so it looks like True has some catching up to do. “Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together,” Kim explained. “So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

There’s no official word yet on the exact day Khloe will come home with her daughter, but earlier this month, Kris Jenner told Us Weekly that she’ll be returning “soon.” “She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Kris shared. And when asked if the move would be permanent, she responded: “I think so! Yes!”

There’s no doubt Chi, Stormi, and True will be BFFs. After all, North West, 4, and Penelope Disick, 5, are a year apart, and they’re as close as sisters. The two even celebrated their birthdays together with a joint unicorn-themed party this past weekend. Kim called the cousins “Twin girls” in a social media video she snapped on their big day — SO cute!